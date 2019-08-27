Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,774,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315,993 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $141,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,905,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,905,000 after buying an additional 944,836 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,966,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,220,000 after buying an additional 523,814 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,229,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,002,000 after buying an additional 40,999 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,915,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,645,000 after buying an additional 219,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,863,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after buying an additional 1,346,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.26. 45,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,201. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

