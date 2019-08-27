Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 23.5% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $38,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.54. 23,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,147. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $119.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

