Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 6,374 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,378.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.87. 1,062,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.43. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Pareto Securities raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.96.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

