Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 199,918 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199,918 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.16% of Mosaic worth $15,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Mosaic by 21.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,250,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,121 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 78.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,243,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,772 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Mosaic by 67.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,757,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,993,000 after acquiring an additional 707,945 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Mosaic by 267.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 876,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,928,000 after acquiring an additional 637,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mosaic by 295.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after acquiring an additional 459,403 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.94. 169,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,132,875. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.56. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

In other Mosaic news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 12,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $249,691.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.94.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

