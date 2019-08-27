Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 119,250 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.5% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 12,562,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,078,000 after buying an additional 654,497 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 12.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,170,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,318,000 after purchasing an additional 887,474 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,125,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after purchasing an additional 453,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 856.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,558,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRFS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. 176,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,125. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

