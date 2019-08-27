Van ECK Associates Corp Has $23.11 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70,656 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.18% of Tractor Supply worth $23,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.53.

In other news, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,141,659.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,680.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,933 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,486 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $99.36. The company had a trading volume of 32,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,023. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $78.67 and a twelve month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

