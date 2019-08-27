Van ECK Associates Corp Has $17.44 Million Position in Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,508,411 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 96,584 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 6.45% of Endeavour Silver worth $17,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 216,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 30,391 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 377,069 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 290,261 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,186 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 663,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 53,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

EXK stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,255. Endeavour Silver Corp has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

