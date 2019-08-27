Van ECK Associates Corp Has $13.68 Million Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,094,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,436 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $13,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 3,775.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,000 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,700,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,167,000 after acquiring an additional 87,235 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $9,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSEC shares. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “f” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 408,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $2,608,852.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,938,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,427,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Barry acquired 137,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $873,899.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,218,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,646,735.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 610,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,141. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.