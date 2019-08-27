ValuEngine Downgrades Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) to Strong Sell

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HIBB has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,402. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $271.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $6,821,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 26.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,091,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 149,351 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.