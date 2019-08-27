Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 29,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 42,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.41. 118,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,263. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $76.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

