Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 3,814 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,839,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,147. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average of $112.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $119.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.