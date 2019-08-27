Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 4,885 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 192.7% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $91.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,887. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average is $93.35. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $95.94.

