Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.23 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,092,000 after acquiring an additional 540,611 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,141 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,943,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,464,000 after acquiring an additional 30,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,505,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,813 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPY traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.95. The company had a trading volume of 41,910,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,712,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.38. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

