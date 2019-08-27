Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 27,119 Shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,119 shares during the quarter. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 36.79% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $58,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the second quarter valued at about $315,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CUT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,385. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $33.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

