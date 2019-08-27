Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,818,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,818,000 after buying an additional 163,492 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,446,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,437,000 after buying an additional 29,613 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 471,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after buying an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 450,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,391,000 after buying an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,518,000 after buying an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.20. 2,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,486. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.42 and a fifty-two week high of $125.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.85.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

