Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 47 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.98. The stock had a trading volume of 264,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,123. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

