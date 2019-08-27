Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.53

Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.53 and traded as high as $2.43. Valeura Energy shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 44,655 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $200.88 million and a P/E ratio of -23.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.53.

About Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE)

Valeura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Turkey. The company has interests in various oil and gas properties primarily located in the Thrace Basin located in northwest Turkey. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 91 gross producing wells.

