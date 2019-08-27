USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,900 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 1,899,600 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

USNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $746,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USNA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.40. The company had a trading volume of 107,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,315. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $134.65. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.