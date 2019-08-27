Universe (UNI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.00

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Universe has a market capitalization of $249,348.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universe coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. Over the last week, Universe has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 97.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Universe Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 90,088,534 coins and its circulating supply is 78,888,534 coins. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw . The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

