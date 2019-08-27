Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on October 1st

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Universal Logistics has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,707. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $541.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $383.18 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

