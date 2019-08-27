Universa (UTNP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19,955.00

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Universa has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Universa token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Cobinhood. Universa has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $19,955.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Universa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00247805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.01266401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00020036 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00093997 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000411 BTC.

About Universa

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Ethfinex, Livecoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.