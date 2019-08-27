UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.82 and a 200 day moving average of $246.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $9,658,620. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

