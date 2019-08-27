Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,563 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 368.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $201.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.00. 200,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,182. The company has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average of $169.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

