Unify Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Unify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and YoBit. Unify has a market capitalization of $144,704.00 and $2,491.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unify has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00715231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011658 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00013634 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

