Unibright Price Hits $0.0128 on Top Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Unibright has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $64,099.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Liquid.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00251673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.01325805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020708 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00094043 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,579,219 tokens. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

Unibright can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cryptopia, Bilaxy, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

