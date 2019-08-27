Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,486 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Umpqua by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,423,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,129,000 after acquiring an additional 426,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,276,000 after buying an additional 158,381 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 684,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 258.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 67,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Luis Machuca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,388.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Shotwell sold 7,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $120,790.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 276,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,620. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Umpqua had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $348.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Umpqua and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

