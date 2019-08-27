Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Short Interest Update

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 9,434,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of TWO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. 2,281,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 57.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $68.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

In other news, Director Karen Hammond bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $74,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,584.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Siering bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $65,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.