TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $789,974.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 52,015,066,678 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

