Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 214 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 199.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 215.81. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.30 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 273.90 ($3.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLW. Barclays reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC upped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 262.63 ($3.43).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

