TTC (TTC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.16 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, TTC has traded up 51.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0624 or 0.00000610 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bibox and Bittrex. TTC has a total market capitalization of $21.36 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $524.63 or 0.05128539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 799,166,579 coins and its circulating supply is 342,141,424 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Bibox, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

