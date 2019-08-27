TSO3 (TSE:TOS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of TSO3 Inc. (TSE:TOS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.43. TSO3 shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 1,177,986 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 million and a PE ratio of -3.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.59.

About TSO3 (TSE:TOS)

TSO3 Inc engages in the research, development, production, maintenance, sale, and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies, and accessories for heat and moisture sensitive medical devices worldwide. Its principal product is the STERIZONE VP4 sterilizer, a dual sterilant, low temperature sterilization system that utilizes vaporized hydrogen peroxide and ozone that is marketed in Canada and the United States.

