Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) will announce sales of $97.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.51 million. Trupanion reported sales of $78.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $379.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.70 million to $379.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $453.65 million, with estimates ranging from $447.00 million to $460.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.17 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

In other news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,523,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,563,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $140,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,220.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,193. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter worth approximately $5,702,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 38.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,220,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,959,000 after acquiring an additional 339,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Trupanion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Trupanion by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

TRUP stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. 17,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.84 million, a P/E ratio of -814.33 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $39.91.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

