TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $194.37 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $194.37 million and approximately $452.13 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009799 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00251715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.01315460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020747 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00093949 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000400 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 193,946,435 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Cryptopia, IDEX, Kyber Network, HBUS, HitBTC, Crex24, Bitso, WazirX, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Zebpay, Binance, Upbit, Koinex and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.