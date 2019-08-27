TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) Stock Price Down 1.5%

TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91, 3,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 612,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROV. Noble Financial set a $23.00 price target on shares of TrovaGene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrovaGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of TrovaGene in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TrovaGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $10.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.27). TrovaGene had a negative net margin of 3,424.46% and a negative return on equity of 149.88%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TrovaGene Inc will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROV. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TrovaGene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TrovaGene by 26,190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TrovaGene by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TrovaGene by 320.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 217,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

