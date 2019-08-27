Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,326.92

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,326.92 and traded as high as $1,271.50. Travis Perkins shares last traded at $1,251.00, with a volume of 657,471 shares traded.

TPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Travis Perkins to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,426.44 ($18.64).

The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,256.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,326.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.60%.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Coline McConville acquired 68 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,303 ($17.03) per share, for a total transaction of £886.04 ($1,157.77).

Travis Perkins Company Profile (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

