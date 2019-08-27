TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,253,500 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 1,099,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 50.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 18.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRTX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. 249,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 41.04 and a quick ratio of 41.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.33. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $42.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.19 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

