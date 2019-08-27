Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 90 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,034. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.72 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.57.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

