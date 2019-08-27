Towerpoint Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 6.3% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 935,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $146,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc now owns 621,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,325,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,842,722. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95.

