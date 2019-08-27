Total Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Total Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769,218 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,346.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $24.33. 28,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,158. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.