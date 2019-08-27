Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,423,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,163 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,287,000 after purchasing an additional 908,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,386,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,550,513,000 after purchasing an additional 893,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,995,000 after purchasing an additional 269,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $30,010,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

SWK traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.90. 283,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.43 and its 200 day moving average is $139.20. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $155.22.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

