Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 300 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after buying an additional 302,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,353,000 after buying an additional 346,998 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $3,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $106.53. 82,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,562. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.62 and a one year high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,184,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,726.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 14,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $1,644,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,625.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,053. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Nomura started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.11.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

