Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 175 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Raytheon by 670.8% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTN shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded down $4.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.13. 34,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.54. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $210.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

