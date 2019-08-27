Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.87. Torstar shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Torstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $59.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.85.

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

