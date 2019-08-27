Titan Coin Price Tops $0.0005 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. Titan Coin has a market cap of $402,328.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004066 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001230 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 895,783,848 coins and its circulating supply is 850,776,648 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

