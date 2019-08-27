Titan Capital Management LLC CA Invests $38,000 in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2019 // Comments off

Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up about 0.0% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 544,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,466,000 after purchasing an additional 65,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 89,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.89. 10,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,743. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.01. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $61.37.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.