Titan Capital Management LLC CA Invests $38,000 in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up about 0.0% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 544,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,466,000 after purchasing an additional 65,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 89,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.89. 10,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,743. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.01. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $61.37.

