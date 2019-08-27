ThoreCoin (THR) One Day Volume Hits $182,344.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for approximately $1,811.38 or 0.17862244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $157.02 million and $182,344.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00254368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.01310639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020463 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00093886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.