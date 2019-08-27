Thore Cash Price Tops $0.0010 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. Thore Cash has a market cap of $56,675.00 and $42,229.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00715918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00013744 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000770 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.