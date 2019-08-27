Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.3% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,601.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $482,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,441 shares of company stock valued at $18,935,873. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.62. 442,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.51. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $128.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.46 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

