Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 873.5% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.04.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $346,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $937,350 over the last three months. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $49.04. 72,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,884,166. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.67%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

