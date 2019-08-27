Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,068,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,687,000 after buying an additional 32,892 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,205,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,464,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,869,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,819,000 after buying an additional 66,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $148.19. 25,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,180. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.89 and a one year high of $171.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

